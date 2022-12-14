Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Boyd Gaming has a payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Boyd Gaming to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $2,779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,960,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,680,774 shares in the company, valued at $97,384,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,744,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,960,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,724 shares of company stock valued at $16,932,296 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 42.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $245,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. CBRE Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.77.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

