Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 26,471 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.09% of Amgen worth $119,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.60.

AMGN opened at $272.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.53 and a 200 day moving average of $252.29. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.23 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

