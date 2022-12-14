Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 54,926 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,059,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,926 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $75,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 40.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 290,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE K opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.19.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $7,341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,156,712 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

