Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Separately, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,063,000.

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SLVP opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83.

