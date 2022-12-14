Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Decreases Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

