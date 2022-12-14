Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $216,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.