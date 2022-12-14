Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $253,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 156,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,888,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95.

