Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $411,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth $47,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 143.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Sempra by 39.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 517,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,616,000 after buying an additional 146,574 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at $1,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $164.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 1 year low of $124.44 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. Analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

