Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $486,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,400 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,350,000 after purchasing an additional 560,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,405,000 after purchasing an additional 417,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.