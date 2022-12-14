Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 33.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $910,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 43.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $138.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.52.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.