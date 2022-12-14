Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,673 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,455,000 after purchasing an additional 255,154 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $138.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.35 and a 200-day moving average of $99.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.