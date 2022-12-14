Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Purchases Shares of 3,600 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,392,000 after acquiring an additional 167,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after acquiring an additional 271,771 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 369.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,166,000 after acquiring an additional 62,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CL King decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Consumer Edge downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.77.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $439.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

