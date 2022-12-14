Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 7,468 Shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 122,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 65,843 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF Price Performance

NUSI stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85. Nationwide Nasdaq-100 Risk-Managed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $28.55.

