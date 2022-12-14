Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes $349,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 615 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 95,776.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,715 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,974,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,483,105,000 after acquiring an additional 186,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.81. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

