Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $325.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 156.73, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,801 shares of company stock worth $46,586,974 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

