Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 65,124 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,124 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $43,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

