Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.27% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $103,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 276,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,723,000 after buying an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $191.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.87.

