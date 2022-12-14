Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,372 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $70,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.3% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,723,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,174,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,750,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 92,917 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,983,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,568,000 after purchasing an additional 226,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

