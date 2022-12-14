Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,619 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

