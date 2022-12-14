Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,156 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTE opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.