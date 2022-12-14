Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 15,191 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.40.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

