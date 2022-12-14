Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,453 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $572,490,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.03. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

