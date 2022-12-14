Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,885 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $73.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.