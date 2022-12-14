Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after acquiring an additional 96,155 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 155,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 55,515 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 523.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 51,811 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,344,000 after buying an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $539.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.