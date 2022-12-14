Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

Insider Activity

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $10,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,703,186 shares in the company, valued at $142,202,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 547,300 shares of company stock worth $20,671,759 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

