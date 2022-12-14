Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic stock opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average of $87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

