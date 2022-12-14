Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 4.90% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IBDW opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42.

