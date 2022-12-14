Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 502,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 35,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 221,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 95,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDT opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.