Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $14.77 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $14,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after buying an additional 342,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Clorox by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,489,000 after acquiring an additional 82,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 86.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,332,000 after acquiring an additional 901,040 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Down 1.6 %

CLX opened at $147.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.00 and its 200 day moving average is $141.59. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.33.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

