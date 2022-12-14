Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $15.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,384 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 14.19% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $15,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,575,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 216.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 35,870 shares in the last quarter.

IBTG stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $25.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

