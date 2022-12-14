Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 763,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $15,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDV. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after acquiring an additional 64,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IBDV opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $25.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13.

