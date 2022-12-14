Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $16,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,310,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Donaldson by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after purchasing an additional 824,842 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,963,000 after purchasing an additional 239,595 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,594,000 after purchasing an additional 162,599 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,251 in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.6 %

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson stock opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

