Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,627 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 47.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.58. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.45 million, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.31%.

About Allied Motion Technologies

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.