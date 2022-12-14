Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Kadant worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kadant during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Kadant during the first quarter valued at $287,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Price Performance

KAI stock opened at $189.21 on Wednesday. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.19 and a 52 week high of $232.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $224.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.42 million. Kadant had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.