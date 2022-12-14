Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 13,277 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,277 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,340,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 238,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

NWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of NWN opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $42.37 and a 1-year high of $57.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 74.62%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

