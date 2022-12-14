Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 13,756 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,756 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Gladstone Commercial worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

GOOD stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $782.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.39). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,000.00%.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

