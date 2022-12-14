Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,898 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of New Mountain Finance worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMFC. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 38.82% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $78.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

