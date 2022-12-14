Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 2,125 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 421,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,151,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 73,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $752.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 37.97 and a quick ratio of 37.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. This is an increase from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCPC. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

