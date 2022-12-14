Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 51,519 Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,519 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.44% of BRP Group worth $13,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in BRP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BRP Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BRP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BRP Group by 2,262.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.51.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.79 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin bought 172,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $4,965,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kristopher Aaron Wiebeck sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $440,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,036.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lowry Baldwin bought 172,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

