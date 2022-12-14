Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,598 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vontier worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Vontier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 399,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

Vontier Dividend Announcement

VNT stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNT. Wolfe Research downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

