ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Lowered by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 227,404 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 187.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 58,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 125,166 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP opened at $113.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average of $109.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.52.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

