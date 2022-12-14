Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLM opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

