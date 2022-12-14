Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Corteva were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 68.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

