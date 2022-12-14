Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE BLK opened at $724.15 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $933.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $663.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $652.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.92.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

