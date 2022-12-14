Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires Shares of 2,105 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 333.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

