Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires Shares of 480 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 480 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.5 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $113.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.38.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

