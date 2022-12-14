Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires Shares of 830 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 12.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

BCE Trading Up 0.4 %

BCE stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.81%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.