Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires Shares of 830 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 12.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BCE from C$75.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

BCE Trading Up 0.4 %

BCE stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.81%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

