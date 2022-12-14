Coston McIsaac & Partners Buys New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.7 %

TMO opened at $571.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total value of $3,994,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.11.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

