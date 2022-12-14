Coston McIsaac & Partners Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.