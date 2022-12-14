Coston McIsaac & Partners Purchases Shares of 140 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,671 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in AON by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535,747 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in AON by 8,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,990 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in AON by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,515,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,439,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.63.

Shares of AON stock opened at $309.99 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.22.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

